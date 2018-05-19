

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person was taken to hospital early this morning after a stabbing in the city’s downtown core.

The incident occurred near Yonge and Gould streets at around 1:45 a.m.

Police confirm that a fight broke out between two groups of young people and one person was subsequently stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.