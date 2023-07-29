One suspect has been arrested, and another remains at large after a vehicle was stolen in downtown Toronto last week.

Police said the theft occurred in the area of King Street East and River Street. An unknown suspect allegedly got into a vehicle and drove it away.

The suspect took the vehicle into an undisclosed parking lot, where another suspect was waiting, police said.

The second suspect allegedly took possession of the vehicle and moved it to another location.

As a result of an investigation, police were able to identify and arrest the second suspect as well as recover the vehicle.

On Saturday, they announced that 47-year-old Alexandra Sandy Kottaras had been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and mischief – damage property over $5,000.

The other suspect remains outstanding, and police have not released any information about that person.

They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.