Toronto police have arrested one man and are looking for two more suspects after a carjacking in North York that saw them allegedly breaking into a home and stealing a vehicle key at knifepoint.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon in the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue.

Police said three men allegedly broke into a residence and, once inside, threatened the homeowner with a knife and demanded their vehicle’s key.

The three shortly fled the area in two vehicles, police said.

Members of the newly formed provincial carjacking task force, with the assistance of mobile surveillance officers and York Regional Police, responded to the call and tracked the suspects in the Midland Avenue and Huntingwood Drive area.

One of them was arrested, while two others got away.

Police said 23-year-old Ahmad Kayhan Nazer from Whitby has been charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, break and enter, robbery with an offensive weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.

No descriptions have been released for the other two suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.