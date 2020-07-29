

Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com





Toronto police say they have charged a suspect in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left one man dead while another suspect remains at large.

On July 4, officers were called to the area of Chester Le Boulevard and Morecambe Gate for a report of a shooting. When police arrived on scene, they said they located a man in a parking lot who was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man was rushed to a trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified by police as 43-year-old Andre Charles of Toronto.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, police said that an arrest had been made in connection with the shooting.

Shamar Bailey, 21, of Toronto has been charged with first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Thursday via video link.

Additionally, police say they have also issued a warrant for the arrest of Kwami Garrwood, 21, of Toronto on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the incident.

Police say Garrwood should be considered armed, violent and dangerous.

“If encountered, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.