One of two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting that took place in Etobicoke earlier this month has turned himself in to police.

Gunfire rang out in the area of Dixon and Scarlett roads at around 5:40 p.m. on April 3.

Police said two men were in a vehicle that was heading north on Scarlett Road when another vehicle pulled up beside it and the occupants opened fire.

The suspects fled on foot after crashing their vehicle at the intersection.

Two men from the vehicle that was fired upon sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital, where one of them died of his injuries. He has been identified as 21-year-old Habil Abdilahi Hassan of Toronto.

Police issued two Canada-wide warrants in the weeks following the fatal shooting.

On Thursday, police announced that 18-year-old Antwan Triston James surrendered to police.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The second suspect — 20-year-old Mohamed Hassan of Toronto — remains outstanding.

Police are asking anyone with further information about his whereabouts or the case to get in touch with investigators.