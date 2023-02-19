A man is dead following a shooting Sunday morning in Milton.

Police said they were called to a residence on Gibson Crescent, which is near Ontario Street South and Louis St. Laurent Avenue, just before 5 a.m. today for reports of gunshots.

“It's our understanding to suspect two male suspects attended this residence,” Const. Ryan Anderson, of Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), told reporters at the scene late Sunday morning.

“There were gunshots fired inside the home. Our officers attended and located one of the suspects deceased. We have since taken a second suspect and a resident of the home both males into custody.”

Anderson, who could not confirm if there was a break and enter or if there were any signs of forced entry into the residence, said the victim is an adult male.

"There is no word on charges being laid at this time and it is not clear if a weapon has been recovered, but updates will be forthcoming," Anderson said. Prior to the media scrum, police told CP24 that there was an "exchange of gunfire" that occurred inside the home.

A number of neighbours told CP24 that there has been some police activity about a week ago in the neighbourhood, including SWAT teams. However, police would not comment on that detail.

Area residents said a woman who is a teacher lives at that house where the shooting took place with her adult son. There's also at least one tenant, they said.

Bullet holes can be seen in a bedroom window at the rear of the home. In a news release, HRPS said this shooting is “isolated to the residence and appears to be targeted.”

They also advised residents that they should expect to see a “continued police presence” in the area, as the investigation is underway.

For now, he said police are “speaking with neighbours and gathering as much information we can.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact HRPS’ Homicide Tip Line at 905-825-4776, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.