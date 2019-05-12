

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One man was taken to hospital and another was arrested at the scene after a stabbing inside an Oakville home late Saturday night.

Police say they received a 911 call to attend the home near Burnhamthorpe Road and Fourth Line at around 10:40 p.m.

Once officers arrived on scene, they located a male with a stab wound. That man was then transported to hospital in stable condition.

A 22-year-old male, meanwhile, was taken into custody at the scene. In a news release issued on Sunday morning, police said that he has been charged with attempted murder.

Police say that both parties were known to each other.