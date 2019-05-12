One suspect in custody after domestic stabbing at Oakville home
Two police cruisers are shown at the scene of a stabbing investigation at an Oakville home early Sunday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Sunday, May 12, 2019 7:17AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 12, 2019 9:39AM EDT
One man was taken to hospital and another was arrested at the scene after a stabbing inside an Oakville home late Saturday night.
Police say they received a 911 call to attend the home near Burnhamthorpe Road and Fourth Line at around 10:40 p.m.
Once officers arrived on scene, they located a male with a stab wound. That man was then transported to hospital in stable condition.
A 22-year-old male, meanwhile, was taken into custody at the scene. In a news release issued on Sunday morning, police said that he has been charged with attempted murder.
Police say that both parties were known to each other.