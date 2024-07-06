Peel police are investigating after a man was assaulted at a coffee shop in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.

Officers were initially called to the area of Derry and Rexwood Roads, east of Goreway Drive, for a stabbing.

“It was an altercation between some parties at the nearby Tim Hortons,” Const. Tyler Morena said.

While police initially said a man was located stabbed and taken to the hospital in stable condition, Morena clarified that the victim was treated at the scene and released.

Meanwhile, police said a woman was apprehended as a result of the incident. There is no word on what charges, if any, will be laid.

Officers were initially looking for a second male suspect, who was later located, and police said he was not involved in the incident.