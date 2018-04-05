

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person has been taken to hospital following a fire at a highrise downtown.

The fire broke out on the fifth floor of a building near Sherbourne and Wellesley streets shortly before 5 a.m.

Capt. Adrian Ratushniak said the fire was quickly put out and one person was removed from the apartment.

“The firefighters quickly took that patient down to… paramedics services, who quickly transported them to St. Michael’s Hospital,” Platoon Chief Dan Sell told CP24 at the scene.

The occupant was taken to a trauma centre for treatment in serious condition, paramedics confirmed.

The age and gender of the patient has not been released and the cause of the fire is under investigation.