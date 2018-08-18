One taken to trauma centre in critical condition after crash downtown
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 18, 2018 2:40PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 18, 2018 2:42PM EDT
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision downtown.
The three-car crash occurred near Elm Street and University Avenue at around 1:30 p.m.
Police say one person was taken to hospital for treatment in critical condition.
The area is currently closed to traffic for the police investigation.