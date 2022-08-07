

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario residents will want to check their Lotto 649 tickets carefully this morning.

A single winning ticket sold in the province was drawn for Saturday's Lotto 649 $6 million jackpot.

The guaranteed $1 million prize also went to someone in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 10 will be an estimated $5 million, with a guaranteed prize of $1 million.