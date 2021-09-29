One winning ticket sold in B.C. for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADAIN PRESS
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 29, 2021 6:12AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 29, 2021 6:12AM EDT
TORONTO -- A Lotto Max ticket holder in British Columbia is waking up $70 million richer.
One winning ticket was sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw, which also saw three of 13 Maxmillions prizes claimed. Three tickets will share $1 million, while two single ticket holders will each claim $1 million. Two of the winning tickets were sold in Quebec, two in Ontario and one in the Prairies
The jackpot for the next draw on Oct. 1 will be an estimated $20 million.