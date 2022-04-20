One winning ticket sold in Ontario for Tuesday's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 20, 2022 8:52AM EDT
TORONTO -- Someone in Ontario is waking up $60 million richer.
There was a single jackpot winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.
The draw also included 10 Maxmillions of $1 million each, and three of them were claimed, all sold in Ontario as well.
The jackpot for the next draw on April 22 will be an estimated $17 million.