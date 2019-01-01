One woman arrested in Danforth Village double stabbing
Codi Wilson , CP24.com
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 6:35AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 1, 2019 8:44AM EST
One woman is in custody after a double stabbing in Danforth Village.
Officers were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Main Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. and found two people suffering from stab wounds outside.
The victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A woman was arrested following the incident but police have not said what charges she will be facing.