

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





One woman is in custody after a double stabbing in Danforth Village.

Officers were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Main Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. and found two people suffering from stab wounds outside.

The victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman was arrested following the incident but police have not said what charges she will be facing.