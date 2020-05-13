One woman dead after pedestrian-involved collision in Scarborough: paramedics
A female pedestrian has died following a collision in Scarborough on Wednesday morning. (Francis Gibbs/ CTV News Toronto)
A pedestrian struck following a multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough this morning has died, paramedics confirm.
The incident occurred near Lawrence Avenue and Fern Meadows Road.
According to police, it appears a City of Toronto truck collided with another vehicle, which then reportedly struck a female pedestrian.
The woman was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.
Paramedics initially said two people suffered life-threatening injuries but now say only one person was seriously injured.
One of the drivers involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries are believed to be minor.