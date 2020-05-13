A pedestrian struck following a multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough this morning has died, paramedics confirm.

The incident occurred near Lawrence Avenue and Fern Meadows Road.

According to police, it appears a City of Toronto truck collided with another vehicle, which then reportedly struck a female pedestrian.

The woman was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics initially said two people suffered life-threatening injuries but now say only one person was seriously injured.

One of the drivers involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries are believed to be minor.