A woman in her 60s has died following a serious collision in Scarborough.

It happened at McCowan Road and Alton Towers Circle.

Toronto police said a single vehicle rolled over at around 2 p.m. Images from the scene showed a badly damaged vehicle lying on its roof across two lanes of the road.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one person to hospital with serious injuries, police said. Toronto police later confirmed the woman was pronounced dead in hospital.

It is not yet clear how the collision occurred.

Traffic Services is investigating.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate the deadly collision.