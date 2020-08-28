

The Canadian Press





PICKERING, Ont. - Provincial police east of Toronto say one person is dead and another is seriously injured after a five-vehicle crash.

They first reported the incident at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in Pickering, Ont.

Investigators say a 65-year-old woman died at the scene.

They also say a 35-year-old man was taken by helicopter to a Toronto hospital, but is now in non-life threatening condition.

Police closed roads in the areas for hours as officers investigated at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone who has dashcam footage or who witnessed the event to come forward.