

Web Staff, CP24.com





International advocacy organization Global Citizen is pulling together a massive global broadcast special in support of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The special will air Saturday, April 18 from 8:00-10:00 PM, live on CP24. A special digital live stream will begin at 2:00 PM at CP24.com and will also include the 2-hour concert.

Lady Gaga, who is organizing the fundraiser in partnership with the WHO and Global Citizen, announced last week that the Saturday night broadcast will be hosted by late night heavy-hitters Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert and feature a variety of performance types.

Can't wait for you to see what we've put together! Tune in! https://t.co/v4owoA8QdM — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 14, 2020

Stars will entertain with musical performances, interviews, sketch comedy and random cameo-style check-ins all live from their own homes.

At the time of the announcement, Gaga had already secured Billie Eilish, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, Alanis Morissette, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion.

On Friday, The Rolling Stones announced that they would join the streaming special to raise money for the fight against COVID-19.

“We are honored to be invited to be part of the One World: Together at Home broadcast -- from our homes in isolation,” the group said in a joint statement. The band called the broadcast “a fantastic event with Global Citizen in the fight against COVID-19.”