It’s been one year since Nyima Dolma was doused with a flammable substance and set on fire by a man she did not know on a TTC bus outside Kipling Station.

The 28-year-old caregiver, originally from Tibet, was rushed to hospital with second- and third-degree burns and placed on life support, but died of her injuries just over two weeks later on July 5.

This morning, a small memorial was held outside Kipling Station to remember the woman who was described as “kind, joyful and friendly.”

The gathering, which included the planting of a ceremonial rose bush, was held at 8 a.m. outside the west main entrance.

Organizers told CP24 they will be meeting every morning up until July 5, the day Dolma died from her injuries.

In the days following Dolma's death, the Tibetan Canadian Cultural Centre released a statement on behalf of the woman’s family and friends.

“(Nyima’s) young and promising life in Canada was cut short due to the tragic incident which happened on June 17, 2022. Please remember her in your prayers (Monlam) as the family grieves through this sorrowful time,” it read.

“We greatly appreciate and express our thanks to all for your support and understanding during this difficult time.”

Dolma’s sister also released a short statement on the day her sibling passed away.

“(Nyima) lived a life of service to others and cared for many people,” Dawa Tsamchoe wrote on a crowdfunding page.

Parkdale-High Park MPP Bhutila Karpoche, Ontario’s first Tibetan-Canadian member of provincial parliament, had also offered her condolences.

“I was saddened to learn of the death of the young Tibetan woman who was attacked at Kipling Station. My thoughts are with her grieving family and friends,” she wrote at that time.

“What we know so far about the disturbing circumstances that led to (Nyima’s) death has raised serious concerns about gender-based violence and mental health.”

A prayer service for Dolma was held at the Tibetan Canadian Cultural Centre on July 15, 2022. A cremation service followed at Mississauga’s St. John’s Dixie Crematorium.

Shortly after the deadly assault, which Toronto police called an “isolated incident” and a “random attack,” 33-year-old Tenzin Norbu, of Toronto, was arrested.

He was initially charged with attempt murder, assault with a weapon, common nuisance endanger lives/safety of public, and mischief over $5,000 - interfere with property.

After Dolma died, the charges against Norbu were upgraded to include first-degree murder.

Police said at that time that they were treating the incident as a suspected hate-motivated offense.

They also said there was no relationship between the victim and the accused.