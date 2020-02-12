

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One youth has been transported to hospital following a stabbing in Mississauga.

The incident occurred in the area of Playford and Bromsgrove roads, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Royal Windsor Drive.

Police say two youths were involved in altercation in the area and one suffered stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other youth was taken into custody, according to investigators.

Police say it is an “isolated incident” and there is no threat to public safety.