An ongoing police investigation in Barrie has led to significant GO Transit disruptions this morning.

Police say officers were called to the area of Yonge Street and Mapleview Drive East on Monday afternoon for a person in crisis. The individual, police said, is currently in a vehicle in a parking lot in the area.

Officers remained on scene overnight in an effort to bring the situation to a “peaceful resolution,” Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon told CTV News.

Police have set up a perimeter and a number of road closures are in effect.

The investigation has also impacted GO Transit service. Trains will soon begin servicing the Allandale GO Station but will continue to bypass Barrie South GO Station, which is located near the police activity.

With files from CTV News Barrie