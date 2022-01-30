Ontario has added another 58 deaths to its COVID-19 death toll as hospitalizations once again drop week-over-week.

According to the latest data released by the province, there are 3,019 people hospitalized with COVID-19, down from 3,797 last week. Of those in hospital, 587 are receiving treatment in intensive care units, down from 604 last Sunday.

There are 358 patients breathing with the assistance of a ventilator, down from 375 seven days ago.

The province did not release data today on how many patients were admitted for the virus and how many were admitted for other reasons but are testing positive for COVID-19. The vaccination status of hospitalized patients was also not provided by the province today.

Provincial health officials say 55 of the 58 deaths logged today occurred over the past month. This includes 19 more deaths involving residents of long-term care homes in the province.

The number of ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care homes is now 351, down from 407 seven days ago.

Another 3,960 new cases were confirmed by provincial labs over the past 24 hours but recent case counts do not accurately reflect the true burden of infection in Ontario due to testing limitations.

Of those confirmed cases, 623 involved those who are unvaccinated, 185 involved people who are partially vaccinated, 2,807 involved people who have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 345 involved those with an unknown vaccination status.

With 23,638 tests processed over the past 24 hours, officials are reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 13.5 per cent, down from 18.2 per cent last week.

On Monday, businesses that were forced to close to slow the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant will reopen at 50 per cent capacity, including, restaurants, gyms, and movie theatres.

Officials have said that there have been signs that transmission is declining in the province, though the health-care system will continue to face challenges through February.

"We have let our lives be controlled for the last two years in a significant amount of fear and now we are going to have to change some of that thinking," Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said during a news conference on Thursday.

"I think we have to start to understand we have to learn to live with this virus."

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.