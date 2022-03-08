Ontario is reporting another 20 virus-related deaths today as the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care continues to decline.

Provincial health officials say there are currently 779 patients with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals, down from 914 last week but up from 693 on Monday and 684 on Sunday.

Of those patients currently in hospital with the virus, 246 are in the ICU, down from 278 last Tuesday and 249 on Monday.

The province says 44 per cent of patients testing positive for COVID-19 were admitted due to the virus while 56 per cent were admitted for other reasons. Officials also say 82 per cent of COVID positive patients in the ICU were admitted for the virus while 18 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Provincial officials say 20 virus-related deaths were confirmed today and the fatalities all occurred within the past 26 days. Three deaths were removed from Ontario's cumulative total, which now stands at 12,591.

Another 1,208 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by provincial labs today, up slightly from 1,176 seven days ago. It should be noted that the number of cases confirmed by provincial labs is a significant undercount due testing limitations.

Of those cases logged today, 157 involve unvaccinated people, 32 involve people who are partially vaccinated, 901 involve those who have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 118 involve those with an unknown vaccination status.

With 11,128 tests processed over the past 24 hours, officials are reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 11.2 per cent, up from 10.3 per cent last Tuesday.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says 92.7 per cent of Ontario residents aged 12 and up have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 90.7 per cent have received at least two doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.