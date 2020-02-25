

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario doctors are testing 21 people for possible coronavirus infection, up from 9 on Monday, and say no new patients have tested positive for the virus since Sunday.

Public Health Ontario’s lab is conducting the tests, which can take up to six hours each, as Ontario’s only remaining infected patient, a Toronto woman in her 20s who returned from China on Feb. 21, remains at home in self-isolation.

Three other Ontario residents have made full recoveries from the illness.

Meanwhile, health officials in British Columbia say they now have two active cases of the illness tied to a woman who returned to that province from Iran, a nation quickly becoming a new epicentre of the global outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak has sickened 80,000 people around the world, killing more than 2,700 since January.