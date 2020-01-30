

The Canadian Press





Public health officials in Ontario will hold a media briefing to provide updates on the province's ongoing response to the new coronavirus.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health and Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Associate Medical Officer of Health are scheduled to talk to the media at 10:30 a.m. today.

There are three confirmed cases of the virus in Canada - two in Ontario and one in British Columbia - all linked to recent travel in China.

More than 7,700 people in China have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus and 170 of them have died.

Elsewhere in the world, health officials in India and Phillipines say they detected the countries' first cases of the novel coronavirus.

South Korean police say protesters have thrown plastic water bottles and paper cups at the country's vice health minister to oppose plans to quarantine Wuhan evacuees in their neighbourhood.