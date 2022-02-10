Provincial officials added another 44 virus-related deaths to Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll today as the number of people hospitalized with the virus dipped below 2,000 for the first time in more than a month.

Officials say the 44 deaths logged today occurred in the last 24 days, including four on Feb. 9, nine of Feb. 8, five of Feb. 7.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has dropped to 1,897 today, down from 2,797 seven days ago. The province says 445 patients with COVID-19 are currently in the ICU, a decrease of about 100 from last week.

Of those hospitalized with the virus, the province says 56 per cent are people who were admitted for COVID-19 while 44 per cent were admitted for other reasons. In the ICU, 76 per cent of patients testing positive for COVID-19 were admitted due to the virus while 24 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Another 3,201 COVID-19 cases were confirmed by provincial labs over the past 24 hours but this number is not a true reflection of the burden of infection in Ontario due to limits on who can receive a PCR test.

Of those positive cases, 425 involved people who are unvaccinated, 131 involve people who are partially vaccinated, 2,159 involve those who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 486 involve people with an unknown vaccination status.

Officials say 22,417 tests were processed over the past 24 hours and the province is reporting a test positivity rate of 11.2 per cent, the lowest positivity rate reported since late December.

