Ontario is reporting nine more virus-related deaths as the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care continues a slow but steady decline.

Provincial health officials did not disclose today how many COVID-19 patients are currently receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals but the province said there are now 228 COVID-19 patients in intensive care in the province, down from 247 seven days ago.

Other data, including the percentage of patients admitted to hospital specifically for COVID-19, was also not released by the Ministry of Health today.

Nine more virus-related deaths were added to the province's death toll today, which now stands at 12,256. According to officials, eight of the deaths occurred over the past month and one occurred more than a month ago.

Last week, the province announced plans to change the way it reports COVID-19 deaths to include details about whether COVID-19 was the underlying cause of death, contributed to the death, or if the cause of death is unknown or missing from the data.

However, those details were not released by officials on Sunday.

The province recently eliminated deaths from the overall total that have been deemed unrelated to COVID-19.

Another 1,631 cases of the virus were confirmed by provincial labs today but that number is not an accurate reflection of the true burden of infection in Ontario due to restrictions on who is eligible to be tested.

With 11,874 tests processed over the past 24 hours, officials are reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 11.7, up from 10. 2 per cent last Sunday.

