Ontario is reporting just over 500 new COVID-19 cases today, about 100 fewer cases than were confirmed last Monday.

Provincial health officials logged 511 new COVID-19 infections today, down from 580 on Sunday and 613 one week ago.

The province has not disclosed how many cases today involve those who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully immunized.

Some updated vaccination-related data has not been provided today due to "a technical issue," provincial officials say.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases continues to decline in Ontario, dropping to 582 today, down from 621 last Monday.

Of the cases confirmed today, 88 are in Peel Region, 85 are in Toronto, 46 are in Ottawa, and 30 are in York Region.

With 23,667 tests processed over the past 24 hours, officials are reporting a provincewide positivity rate of two per cent, on par with the positivity rate reported one week ago.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICU) is also steadily declining. According to the Ministry of Health, there are 159 patients receiving treatment in the ICU at Ontario hospitals, down from 184 just last week.

Two more virus-related deaths were added today to the province’s overall death toll, which now stands at 9,754.

With an additional 488 cases now considered to be resolved, the province's known, active caseload sits at 5,004, about 600 fewer active infections than reported last Monday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 588,612 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 573,854 recoveries.

About one third of all active cases are school-related, according to the latest data from the province.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.