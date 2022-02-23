Ontario is reporting more than 1,100 COVID-19 patients in hospital today as virus-related hospitalizations shows signs of levelling off after steadily declining for several weeks.

Provincial health officials say there are now 1,106 patients with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals, down from 1,425 one week ago but up from 1,038 on Monday, 1,064 on Sunday, and 1,056 on Saturday. The number of patients receiving treatment in intensive care has also held steady over the past five days after significant declines over the last month. The province says there are now 319 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in the ICU, down from 364 last Tuesday but a decrease of only 10 from last Friday.

The province says 49 per cent of people in hospital with COVID-19 were admitted due to the virus while 51 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

In the ICU, 78 per cent were admitted due to COVID-19 and 22 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

The province says 19 new deaths were confirmed today, which occurred within the past 24 days. One death was removed from the overall total due to a data cleanup today, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths reported by the province since March 2020 to 12,306.

Health officials say 1,425 new cases of the virus were confirmed by provincial labs today. It should be noted that only a small group of people in the province are eligible for PCR testing, which means recent case counts are not an accurate indication of the true burden of infection in Ontario.

Of the cases confirmed today, 215 involve people who are unvaccinated, 47 involve people who are partially vaccinated, 1,009 involve those who have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 154 involve those with an unknown vaccination status.

