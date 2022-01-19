Ontario’s health minister and chief medical officer of health will be providing an update this morning on the latest COVID-19 data and trends in the province one day after Premier Doug Ford indicated that “positive news” is coming later this week with respect to the easing restrictions.

Health Minister Christine Elliott, Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, and Matthew Anderson, the CEO of Ontario Health, will speak at the news conference, which is scheduled to begin at Queen’s Park at 10:30 a.m.

During an interview with Newstalk 580 CFRA’s The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll on Tuesday, Ford said he’d have a ”good announcement” by the end of the week.

“We’ll have some positive news. I believe we’re going to make some announcements later this week about going back to other levels of restrictions,” he said.

Ontario reverted back to a modified version of Step 2 of the Ford government’s reopening plan on Jan. 5, closing indoor dining rooms, gyms, movie theatres, and reducing private social gathering to a maximum of five indoors. The province has said these restrictions will remain in place until at least Jan. 26.

Concerns over the spread of the more infectious Omicron variant also prompted the province to delay the return of in-person learning by two weeks. Students across the province are beginning to return to the classroom this week.

On Tuesday, Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, cautioned against lifting restrictions too quickly.

“Ensuring the success of in-person learning for the rest of the school year relies on seeing solid evidence of an improving COVID-19 situation overall before introducing changes that are likely to lead to more in-person interaction,” she said.

“We've learned from our own experiences and from the experiences of other jurisdictions that going too quickly risks the progress we have made and in some cases has forced us to go back to more restrictions. We have seen and felt just how disruptive this is.”

The scientific director of Ontario’s Science Advisory Table told CP24 on Tuesday that he hopes to see COVID-19 hospitalizations peak this week. Dr. Peter Jüni also said the limits on PCR testing access in Ontario are so significant he and his colleagues are no longer able to generate new modelling projections.

Ontario reported a record 4,183 patients with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals on Tuesday, including 580 patients in intensive care.

Case counts have skyrocketed in the province over the past month but due to testing restrictions, the province has been unable to provide an accurate count of the true number of new infections.

At a news conference on Wednesday morning, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said he hopes to see restrictions lifted soon.

"This has been very, very hard on our small businesses. It's been hard on the community not having recreation centres that are allowed to be open," he said.

"So I hope that we're going to see a loosening of the restrictions given the sacrifice our community has has made and I'd like to report we are seeing progress and our hospital. We are seeing a decline in hospitalizations, we are seeing a decline in ICU numbers."

The news conference will be streamed live on CP24.com.