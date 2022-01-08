Ontario is reporting 30 more deaths linked to COVID-19 today, the highest daily death toll confirmed in the province since May.

Provincial health officials say there are now 2,594 patients with COVID-19 in hospital, up from 2,472 on Friday.

Officials say the number of patients with COVID-19 in intensive care jumped to 385 today, up from 338 patients on Friday. There are now 219 patients with COVID-19 breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said of those in the ICU, 248 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status while 137 are fully immunized.

The 30 deaths recorded today is the highest number of virus-related fatalities reported in a 24-hour period since May 22, when 31 deaths were logged in the province.

Provincial labs confirmed 13,362 new infections today but with limited test capacity reserved exclusively for select groups, most members of the public do not have access to a COVID-19 test and as a result, the number of new cases in the province each day is likely substantially higher than what is being reported.

The province processed 55,700 tests over the past 24 hours and is reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 30.6 per cent.

More to come…