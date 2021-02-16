Despite a “demonstrative” improvement in the number of daily COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario in recent days, residents in the province need to be “cautious and aware” as variants of concern continue to circulate, the coordinator of Ontario’s pandemic response says.

Health officials say Ontario saw fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections on both Monday and Tuesday as daily case counts continue to trend downward in the province.

Ontario reported 904 new COVID-19 cases today along with 964 new infections yesterday with about 27,000 tests completed over the past 24 hours and a little over 30,000 tests processed one day prior.

While Ontario has seen the number of new infections dip below the 1,000 mark on multiple occasions over the past month, the province has conceded that the totals on those days were likely artificially low due to data reporting issues by Toronto Public Health.

The case counts on Monday and Tuesday appear to be the first time since November that daily totals have dropped below 1,000 with complete data included.

Of the new cases reported in the province today, 320 are from Toronto, 154 are from Peel Region, and 118 are from York Region.

The province said there were 251 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto on Monday.

On multiple days over the past couple of weeks, Toronto has seen a steep decline in the number of reported daily cases, sliding to as low as 112 last Thursday. The drop has been attributed to a data cleanup as the public health unit migrates to the provincial system.

In the province's recent daily epidemiological summaries, officials have cautioned that case counts could still fluctuate due to "data quality checks and remediation activities" following Toronto's migration.

The Ministry of Health says the provincewide positivity rate today is now 3.3 per cent, on par with the rate reported last Tuesday.

According to the province, 742 COVID-19 patients are currently in hospital with 292 of those people in intensive care, down from 909 and 318 respectively just seven days ago.

The Ministry of Health notes that more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit data to the province today.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,034, down from 1,367 one week ago, and active infections in Ontario have declined from nearly 14,000 last week to 11,604.

Another 26 virus-related deaths were confirmed in Ontario over the past two days, including six involving residents of long-term care homes.

“Clearly there is improvement, clearly there is demonstrative change in the numbers but... we have to continue to be cautious and aware,” Dr. Dirk Huyer, Ontario’s chief coroner and coordinator of the province’s pandemic response, said at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

“We've talked about a decreased number of people who have died but people are still continuing to die.”

Restrictions eased in most regions of Ont.

The recent decline in novel coronavirus cases in Ontario has prompted the Ford government to ease restrictions in many parts of the province. As of 12:01 a.m. today, many businesses, including restaurants, gyms, and hair salons, reopened in the vast majority of regions in the province after the Ontario government reinstated its reopening framework last week.

Niagara Region is the only area that has been placed in the grey zone, the most restrictive category of the province's colour-coded system, while Toronto, York Region, Peel Region, and the North Bay Parry Sound District Public Health Unit have been left out of the framework altogether due to high levels of community transmission of COVID-19.

The province has said that the remaining regions will likely be reintroduced to the framework next week.

Citing concerns with the ongoing spread of more transmissible COVID-19 variants in the community, officials in Toronto and Peel Region have indicated that they would like to be placed in the grey 'lockdown" zone of the province's colour-coded system.

But York Region's medical officer of health has said he believes his region should ease restrictions even further. Dr. Karim Kurji, York Region's top public health doctor, told CP24 on Monday that he wants the region to enter the red "control" zone next week, which would allow many businesses, including restaurants and gyms, to open with reduced indoor capacity.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health, said Tuesday that a final decision has not yet been made about where the regions will be placed in the framework or whether the province still plans to keep stay-at-home orders in place beyond next week.

When asked about the possibility of people in lockdown zones visiting areas with fewer restrictions, Yaffe said she is hopeful that won’t happen.

“I think that the last time there was a concern around this was pre-Christmas, where as I recall York Region still had open shopping malls and Toronto and Peel didn't. So I think people were doing their shopping, they were excited for Christmas. In a way, it was understandable (but) unfortunate that they did travel,” she said.

“I am very much hoping that now it's not a holiday period, people understand that all these measures have had a very promising effect but if we let loose, we are going to see another pandemic wave, and possibly worse, now with the variants.”

She noted the province is keeping a close eye on the situation and if there are concerns, stay-at-home orders can be reintroduced.

Yaffe called the variants of concern “a significant threat” and urged people not to see this easing of some restrictions as “permission to start gathering with your friends and coworkers.”

“While there is reason for some optimism, we must continue exercising caution given the rates in many health units remain high and the emergence of the variants," she said.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.