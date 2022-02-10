

The Canadian Press





More extracurricular activities, including high contact sports and choir, are resuming in Ontario schools.

A government source confirmed to The Canadian Press that Dr. Kieran Moore, the province's top doctor, would announce the immediate policy change this afternoon.

Some low contact sports like tennis have been ongoing in schools but high contact sports such as basketball were paused due to COVID-19 risk.

Singing and the playing of wind instruments have also not been permitted but the source says they will now be allowed with some health measures in place.

The changes are expected to come weeks after students headed back to classes in-person, following a two-week pandemic shutdown in January.

Schools have been closed and reopened repeatedly in Ontario during the pandemic and extracurriculars have been paused as a COVID-19 precaution at various points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2022.