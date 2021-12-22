Ontario is expected to announce economic supports for businesses impacted by new COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday, CP24 has learned.

A spokesperson for Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy told CP24 the provincial government will also be calling on the federal government to adjust their programs so that Ontario businesses can benefit from them.

Late last week, Ontario slashed capacity limits for most indoor settings to 50 per cent, including restaurants and bars, personal care services, retailers, and shopping malls. Restaurants and bars have also been ordered to close at 11 p.m., with the exception of take out and delivery service.

Last call for alcohol is now at 10 p.m.

The restrictions were announced amid new modelling that showed the Omicron variant rapidly spreading across the province.

Unlike in previous waves of the pandemic, no relief programs were announced at that time to help businesses that may be impacted.

The federal government, meanwhile, did pass a bill last week meant to help workers and businesses impacted by COVID-19 but the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) said Tuesday that the bill is “limited in scope” and tens of thousands of struggling businesses will not qualify for support.

CFIB along with Restaurants Canada penned an open letter to premiers urging them to take action.

“With many public health officials ringing Omicron alarm bells across Canada, many small businesses are, once again, deeply affected. Most provinces have now announced a fresh round of restrictions, on top of the ongoing restrictions like vaccine passport requirements that exist across the country," the letter read.

"Even before Omicron fears, nearly two-thirds of small firms across Canada have not seen sales return to normal levels. And of this group, nearly a quarter report their business may fail within the next six months."

The Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit, which gives $300 a week to those unable to work due to a lockdown, “is only available when a COVID-19 lockdown order is designated for your region,” according to the government’s website.

“Your region may be designated if the lockdown lasts for 14 days or more.”

Ontario’s auditor general said that pandemic programs for businesses in the province previously totalled about $11.2 billion, about a third of the funds earmarked for COVID-19 relief.