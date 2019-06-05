

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario has introduced legislation to cap broader public sector wage increases to an average of one per cent a year for three years.

That includes teachers, and staff at post-secondary institutions and hospitals.

Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy says the bill would ensure that increases in public sector compensation “reflect the fiscal situation of the province.”

The Progressive Conservative government is attempting to eliminate an $11.7 billion deficit.

Ontario recently started the bargaining process with the largest teachers' unions.

More than one million broader public sector employees will be affected by the legislation.