The Ontario government is asking people to stop hopping outside their own regions to pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines.

Ontario Ministry of Health released a statement on Friday urging residents to stick to their own regions when booking appointments for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The vaccine is so far only available with limited supply in some Toronto, Windsor and Kingston pharmacies for people between the ages of 60 to 64.

“Ontarians should get their vaccination within their public health region to help manage vaccine allocations,” spokesperson Alexandra Hilkene said, adding that the province will expand the program to other regions as supply increases.

Burlington residents Betty Anne Ley and Marsha Van Wagner said they drove 40 minutes on Friday to get the COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Toronto.

“I was sitting in an office and I saw it on a television. We were both trying to access how to get an appointment,” Ley told CTV News Toronto.

“I called and added my name onto a waitlist and the pharmacy called the next day giving us appointments for this morning.”

The pair said they faced no trouble getting the vaccine and it was all approved during the appointment booking process.

The Ontario government said it’s working with pharmacies to ensure that everyone who qualifies for the vaccine gets one while recognizing the limited supply.

“We strongly encourage pharmacies administering the vaccine to ensure residents live in their public health units,” Hilkene said.

“As supply increases, we will continue to ramp up the availability of vaccines in all public health unit regions, including through expanded pharmacies and primary care physicians, so that all Ontarians who wish to can be vaccinated.”