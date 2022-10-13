Ontario residents will be able to get their annual flu shot starting in November.

The provincial government said the vaccine will be available as of Nov. 1 through health-care providers, public health units and participating pharmacies.

“The colder weather is here which means an increase in respiratory illnesses,” Minister of Health Sylvia Jones said in a statement.

“Getting vaccinated remains the best defence against the flu and COVID-19 to help keep Ontarians healthy and out of hospitals. This will also ensure the province can continue its efforts to keep Ontario and its businesses open.”

The government also announced Thursday that everyone aged 12 and up will become eligible for the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose as of Oct. 17.

Ontario’s Medical Officer of Health urged residents to get both vaccines when eligible to prevent severe illness and hospitalization as the province enters into the fall flu season.