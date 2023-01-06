Ontarians of legal drinking age can now order beer, wine, and spirits to be delivered from the LCBO using the Uber Eats app, the delivery platform confirmed Friday.

Uber Eats spokesperson Keerthana Rang confirmed the platform has “expanded the number of merchants offering alcohol in the past several weeks” in a statement to CTV News Toronto.

Rang said customers will need to confirm they are 19 years of age or older both while ordering through the app and upon delivery before receiving the alcohol. Sobriety will also be confirmed upon delivery, the company says.

As per provincial regulations, Rang said only Smart Serve-certified delivery people may deliver alcohol orders.

On top of the price of their chosen alcohol, customers will pay a $5.49 delivery fee to have their order brought to their doorstep.

Chief Operating Officer of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada, Dawn Regan, called the program a “safe and convenient option” in Uber Eats’ statement.

“Offering LCBO products on the Uber Eats platform is a safe and convenient option for legal-aged consumers,” Regan said.

“Even one drink is one too many [to drive], so now, if they need something, they can have it delivered right to their door, rather than taking the risk of driving to the store impaired.”

In December 2020, the LCBO briefly offered alcohol delivery through Skip The Dishes.

However, the Ford government halted the service shortly after its launch following concerns voiced by several restaurant owners and Mayor John Tory. Small businesses and local restaurants are only permitted to sell alcohol through delivery apps when food is ordered along with it. This does not apply to the LCBO.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to the LCBO for further comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.