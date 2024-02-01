Ontario is about 19 per cent of the way towards its goal of building 1.5 million homes by 2031, with a provincial real estate association warning of a slowdown due to factors such as high interest rates and construction financing.

The Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) noted in a report released Thursday morning that the province has seen 285,377 housing starts since Premier Doug Ford set the ambitious 10-year goal in 2021.

However, a yearly breakdown of housing starts—which is a metric that indicates when construction work on a building or unit begins—shows construction slipping.

In 2022, there were 96,000 housing starts and in early 2023 there were 90,000 housing starts, estimates show.

“While these are still impressive numbers compared to the previous three decades, they fall short of the 150,000 new units needed on average, per year to meet that 1.5 million-home goal,” the 67-page report says.

“Unless dramatic steps are taken, Ontario’s economic and social future are at stake.”

OREA noted that while the provincial government’s housing reforms have been “commendable,” a shortage of builders and land, as well as “a widespread bias against development,” have contributed to the slow-moving housing growth.

They also said that government changes to mortgage qualifications, down payments and carrying costs have not helped the situation, adding barriers to affordable home ownership when coupled with rising interest rates.

“It used to be that every generation had a better shot at owning a home than the last, but the dream of homeownership is slipping away and there is an urgent need to address Ontario’s housing affordability crisis,” OREA CEO Tim Hudak said in a statement.

“The Ford government must keep its foot on the gas by continuing to champion pro-homeownership policies like the ones that Ontario REALTORS® continue to put on the table.”

In its report, OREA offers 10 actions the government could take this year to help spur development, centering on zoning rules, fixing the Ontario Land Tribunal, and lowering housing costs.

They note that while some progress has been made in reducing backlogs at the Ontario Land Tribunal, OREA says the government must take a stronger role in ensuring it runs efficiently and is not abused by “anti-housing advocates.”

OREA also recommend that the tribunal should be allowed to award punitive damages to municipalities who refuse applications “simply to avoid accountability.”

The report suggests ending exclusionary zoning province-wide, consider converting commercial properties to new homes, and rezone all land along transit corridors as mixed commercial and residential use.

Other suggestions include:

Abolishing the Land Transfer Tax or dramatically reduce the rate

Allow water and wastewater services to be provided through a municipal services corporation

Reform how municipalities collect and spend development charges

Increase the number of skilled tradespeople in Ontario

Implement provincial loan guarantees for purpose-built rental and affordable rental projects

No action taken on nearly 25% of housing recommendations

As of Feb. 1, Ontario has yet to act on 13 of the 55 recommendations made by the Housing Affordability Task Force.

About 18 of the task force’s recommendations have been fully implemented by the Ford government. Nine have “major progress” and 15 are labelled as having “progress underway.”

The housing affordability task force released their report in February 2022, indicating that Ontario needed an aggressive strategy to build homes, increase density, and limit consultation and appeals.

OREA says the province’s four pieces of housing legislation, as well as changes made to provincial growth plans and the Building Faster Fund to reward municipal builders, created a strong foundation towards meeting those goals.

But momentum has slowed.

These are the recommendations the province has yet to begin implementing:

Permit as-of-right multi-tenant housing

Allow as-of-right zoning for six to 11 storeys with no minimum parking requirements on streets utilized by public transit

Design or rezone all land along transit corridors as mixed commercial and residential use

Limit municipalities from requesting or hosting additional public meetings beyond what is required under the Planning Act

Require public consultations provide digital participation options

Require municipalities to compensate property owners for loss of property value as a result of heritage designations

Require appellants to promptly seek permission of the Tribunal and demonstrate that an appeal has merit before it is accepted

Allow the tribunal to award punitive damages to municipalities found to have refused applications simply to avoid a deemed approval for lack of decision

Align property taxes for purpose-built rental with those of condos and low-rise homes

Eliminate or reduce tax disincentives to housing growth

Enable municipalities to withdraw infrastructure allocations from any permitted projects where construction has not been initiated within three years of build permits being issued

Work with municipalities to develop and implement a municipal services corporation utility model for water and wastewater

Empower the deputy minister of municipal affairs and housing to lead a weekly all-of-government committee to ensure recommendations are being met.

This is a developing news story. More to come.