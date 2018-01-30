

Michelle McQuigge , The Canadian Press





An Indigenous activist says he'd like to go ahead with human rights complaints against the Cleveland Indians despite a recent announcement that the baseball team would be changing its controversial logo.

Douglas Cardinal says the decision to remove the image of the fictional Chief Wahoo from a team logo is a step in the right direction, but argues the team's name is still racist and demeaning to Indigenous people.

The Ontario-based architect has filed human rights complaints both at the federal and provincial level in a bid to prevent the team from using either its name or the Wahoo logo while playing baseball games in Canada.

Major League Baseball, the Cleveland Indians team and Rogers Communications, all of which were named in the initial complaints, have been fighting to get the cases quashed.

Cardinal says he still hopes to press ahead with his complaints despite the fact that Chief Wahoo will no longer appear on team caps or shirts starting in 2019.

Major League Baseball says the decision to scrap the red-skinned, feather-wearing cartoon image came from the league's commitment to "building a culture of diversity and inclusion throughout the game."