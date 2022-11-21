Ontario advocates are launching a constitutional challenge to a law they call an “unprecedented and egregious deprivation” of seniors’ rights and freedoms.

On Sunday, elderly patients began facing $400 per day penalties if they refused to let a hospital transfer them to a long-term care home not of their choosing.

These hefty fines are part of Bill 7, otherwise known as the More Beds Better Care Act, which was passed by the Ford government in late August.

The legislation allows hospital patients to be transferred to a temporary long-term care home as far as 70 kilometres away in southern Ontario and 150 kilometres away in northern regions while they await a bed in their preferred facility.

However, the Ontario Health Coalition is set to announce a charter challenge on Monday morning with the hope of getting the court to strike down the law.

In a legal opinion obtained by CTV News Toronto, Steven Shrybman and Benjamin Piper, the lawyers representing Ontario Health Coalition, expand on the group’s position.

“Given the consequences, in our view the power to coerce a frail and/or elderly [Alternate Level of Care] patient into going to live in a place they do not want, and to do so without their informed consent, is a deprivation of their right to life, liberty and security of the person under Section 7 of the Charter,” they write.

“Choosing where you will live, particularly where it is tied to the choice of medical and nursing care, is basic to an individual’s autonomy and dignity, the essence of the rights protected under section 7.”

Since bringing this bill forward, the Ontario government has said that temporarily transitioning these patients into long-term care homes will free up high-demand hospital beds.

However, the legal position states that this will not fix the “large systemic problem” of hospital bed shortages and instead, will put seniors’ health and well-being at great risk by transferring them to homes up to 150 kilometres away.

“While the move to a LTC facility not of their choosing is ostensibly to be temporary, the reality is that most ALC patients will die in the homes they are transferred to,” the legal position reads.

Since the bill specifically targets seniors who require long-term care, a vulnerable segment of the population who cannot live on their own, their position goes on to say that an efforts to obtain consent to move is in fact “coerced consent” and therefore, not a real choice.

Based on these facts, the Ontario Health Coalition argues that Bill 7 “infringes the right of an ALC patient to equality” under Section 15 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“In any event, by forcing patients into LTC homes at great risk to their health and well-being, there is compelling argument that the harm Bill 7 will cause far outweighs any health care benefit for others and that other less restrictive solutions exist to the coercive measures adopted,” Shrybman and Piper write.

The lawyers, alongside Ontario Health Coalition Executive Director Natalie Mehra, will release the details of their constitutional challenge on Monday at 9:45 a.m.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Siobhan Morris.