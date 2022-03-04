The Ontario government is offering Ottawa businesses affected by the weeks-long protest in the city's downtown $10 million in supports.

Tourism and Culture Minister Lisa MacLeod, who also represents an Ottawa riding, also announced a $1.5-million investment in Ottawa Tourism to help it launch a campaign to encourage visitors in the coming months.

"The illegal blockades in downtown Ottawa this winter caused significant financial losses for local businesses," MacLeod said in a written statement on Friday.

"Today’s announcement will help Ottawa — and the small businesses at the heart of our community — get ready to welcome visitors for the spring and summer tourist seasons."

Eligible businesses can apply for grants of up to $5,000 to help pay for non-deferrable operating expenses they incurred during the blockade, up to a total of $10 million.

MacLeod said the grants will help small businesses and entrepreneurs get the relief they need to recover quickly.

The funding will be administered by Invest Ottawa, and the government said eligibility criteria will be posted soon on that website.

The federal government previously announced that small businesses could apply for up to $10,000 for non-deferrable operational costs for a total of up to $20 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2022.