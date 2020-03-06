Ontario announces human trafficking strategy, pledges additional $202 million
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. - Ontario says it will spend $202 million more over the next five years to fight human trafficking in the province.
Premier Doug Ford says the money will fund a variety of measures, including an expansion of the provincial police force's child exploitation unit and a public education campaign.
He says part of the money will also be dedicated to victims' services, including supportive housing for human trafficking survivors.
The Progressive Conservative government says about two-thirds of Canada's police-reported human trafficking violations take place in Ontario.
Ford says human traffickers make an estimated $50 million annually by targeting children, adding the average age of recruitment for victims is 13.
Describing the practice as "modern-day slavery," he said the additional funding is necessary to protect families.