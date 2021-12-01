A six-year-old Ontario boy won the opportunity to address his favourite hockey team and video of the passionate pre-game speech has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

OHL team Peterborough Petes held their 'Next Gen' game on Sunday, where kids sign single-day contracts to see what it's like to be part of a professional hockey league.

Six-year-old Callan Perks, who is an avid hockey fan, told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday that when his mom told him about the chance to audition for the event he just "had to win."

After the Peterborough Petes posted Callan's audition video online, it racked up more than 55,000 views in just a few days.

He was then selected as head coach for the Next Gen game.

On Sunday, wearing a suit and tie, Callan, who admits he was slightly nervous, entered the dressing room to give his passionate speech to his hockey idols.

"Hi, this is my speech for tonight," Callan starts off by saying. "Here we go."

"Legends are made every day and you could be one of the greats," Callan says. "We’re going to do whatever it takes to get the win."

"Get in there. That's your puck … We won't let those 67’s get a win in our barn … Let's go!"

At the end of the speech, the players give Callan a loud round of applause.

"I've loved hockey since I was young, so this was a dream come true," Callan said. “When they were looking at me, I was just so excited to be giving them a speech and be in that room."

Cuteness alert



Take a look at this adorable submission from Coach Cal for our Next Gen game this Sunday!



— Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) November 25, 2021

Since the Peterborough Petes posted the video of Callan’s speech, it has been shared by hundreds of people and it now has nearly 97,000 views on Facebook and 245,000 times on Twitter.

Callan says he has done several television and radio interviews and even appeared on U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America.

"I couldn't believe that one speech could become this famous," Callan said. "I saw myself on TV. I just couldn’t believe I could do that."

While Callan only signed a one-day contract with the Peterborough Petes, he says his days in professional hockey are far from over.

— Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) November 28, 2021

He says he wants to play in the NHL for the Edmonton Oilers when he’s older.

"I want to be in the NHL, but when I'm 45, I want to be coach or a general manager. So I will stick with hockey for my whole life."