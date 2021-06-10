

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario legislators were called back from their summer break on Thursday to kick off a marathon weekend sitting as the government prepared to invoke the notwithstanding clause to restore election finance law provisions struck down by a judge this week.

Government House Leader Paul Calandra said the bill to be introduced for a first reading on Thursday would repeat the voided sections of the law and include the notwithstanding clause. That section of the Charter gives provincial legislatures or Parliament the ability to override certain portions of the charter for a five-year term.

The House will be brought back after midnight on Saturday, Calandra said, with debate continuing into Sunday afternoon and potentially wrapping up with a vote on Monday evening.

“I think it's going to be a very spirited weekend of debate,” he said. “That's our job, and I know members on all sides will do what we have to do to move our points forward.”

Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Morgan sided with a group of unions in his Tuesday judgement, finding it was unnecessary for the government to amend the Election Finances Act and double the restricted pre-election spending period for third-party advertisements.

A bill that took effect this spring had stretched the restricted spending period to 12 months before an election, but kept the spending limit of $600,000 the same.

Unions said the limit infringed on their rights to free speech, but the attorney general argued the changes were necessary to protect elections from outside influence.

Morgan wrote that the government didn't provide an explanation for doubling the limit and found the law unconstitutional. His decision meant sections of the law involved in the court challenge were no longer in effect, with the next provincial election scheduled for June 2, 2022.

Calandra said it's “imperative” to reintroduce the legislation quickly, because the judgment also voided the six-month restricted spending period. He argued the 12-month limit is important to protecting democratic elections.

“We are using the tools available to us to ensure that our elections are done fairly,” he said.

Opposition politicians were gearing up on Thursday to fight the legislation.

The NDP said it would call on the House to debate issues related to the pandemic, including more hours of care for nursing home residents and sick days for workers.

“This is the act of a desperate man trying to cling to power by crushing the voice of anyone who opposes him,” party leader Andrea Horwath said in a statement.

Critics have labeled the government's move as an abuse of power to silence criticism ahead of the election.

Non-profit organization Democracy Watch said it was “undemocratic and dictatorial, and likely illegal” for Premier Doug Ford to use notwithstanding clause to impose “arbitrary and unconstitutional” spending limits on interest groups before the election.

Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto, said the use of the notwithstanding clause isn't necessarily outrageous, but in this situation, “it is clearly just politically driven” and suggests the government is fearful heading in to the next election.

He said he'd be watching to see if Ford backs down like he did in 2018, after threats to use the clause to slash Toronto city council seats during a municipal election sparked outrage.

“You're dealing with elections, voting, the heart of democracy,” Wiseman said.

“I think it's very poor political judgment and I think it's a misuse of (the clause).”

He predicted the move would likely hurt Ford's popularity, at least for a time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2021.