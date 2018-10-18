

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Customers of the Ontario Cannabis Store may have to wait a little bit longer to get their weed due to a "high volume of orders."

The site, which first opened for business on Wednesday when marijuana officially became legal in Canada, promised to deliver products within three days but a message on ocs.ca now tells customers that their orders could take up to five days to be delivered.

“The response to cannabis legalization has resulted in a high volume of orders. Please expect your order to be delivered within one to five business days. We apologize for any inconvenience,” the message reads.

A spokesperson for the Ontario Cannabis Store told CP24 Thursday that they are happy with how the site is performing and called the delay an “unfortunately side effect” of the high number of orders they have been processing.

Shopify Inc. reported that Canadian online cannabis stores powered by Shopify Inc. software processed more than 100 orders per minute in the first 12 hours of legalization.

Speaking at Queen’s Park on Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford said Ontario’s site saw more than 38,000 orders following the launch.

It is not yet clear exactly what impact a potential Canada Post strike would have on delivery. The union representing about 50,000 workers at the national postal service, which is solely responsible for delivering Ontario Cannabis Store inventory, said rotating strikes could begin as early as Monday.

Ontario’s finance minister Vic Fedeli told CP24 Wednesday that the province has a contingency plan in place to make sure orders are delivered but would not elaborate further.

-With files from The Canadian Press