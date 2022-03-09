Ontario chief medical officer set to lay out provincial plan to 'live with COVID'
Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health makes an announcement on preparations underway for the return to in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 9, 2022 5:15AM EST
Ontario's top doctor is set to hold a news conference this morning about how the province plans to "live with and manage COVID-19."
Dr. Kieran Moore is due to speak at 11 a.m.
Moore has said in recent weeks that mask mandates will be lifted in the province by the end of this month if public health trends continue.
He's also said he wants to end vaccination policy requirements for some sectors soon, but hasn't yet laid out a timeline for that.
The province has already begun rolling back pandemic measures, as proof-of-vaccination rules for certain businesses were no longer required as of this month.
The province has also lifted capacity limits for businesses and social gatherings.