

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario is clarifying visitor rules for long-term care homes to give families and caregivers greater access to residents.

The Ministry of Long-term Care says starting Sept. 9, essential caregivers will be allowed to visit homes, including during COVID-19 outbreaks, subject to direction from the local health unit.

The updated policy will mean a resident can designate two caregivers who can visit without time limits.

If a home is not in outbreak, or the resident is not symptomatic or self-isolating, the caregivers can visit together.

Since March, essential visitors such as family members have been allowed to visit homes to help provide care to a long-term care resident.

But the government says the current rules have been applied inconsistently and left up to the discretion of homes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2020.