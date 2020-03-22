Ontario is closing all DriveTest centres following calls from the Ontario Safety League to halt operations amid COVID-19 concerns.

In a news release Sunday, the province said the decision to close was made in agreement with the service provider. All full-time DriveTest centres and part-time Travel Point locations will be closed starting on Monday until further notice.

"Ontarians can rest assured they will not lose their current driver's licences due to this decision, and no driver's licence applicants will lose test fees as a result of the closures," a statement from the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Transportation reads.

"We have a responsibility to Ontarians to ensure that we take every possible step to enable social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Officials said the current "Fail to Keep Appointment" penalty fee will also be waived.

Earlier in the day, the Ontario Safety League urged Serco Group PLC, the company that provides driver examination services, to close the centres voluntarily.

"The company is playing games with the health of Ontarians during an unprecedented moment in our history when the health of every person on the planet is at risk as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," Ontario Safety League President Brian Patterson said.

"Serco needs to give its head a shake and stop using one of the greatest crises in world history to try to shake down Ontario taxpayers."

Patterson said he was deeply concerned that operations at the centres had not been temporarily suspended. He said driver testing is not an essential service.

"Right now, everyone in Ontario – including Serco – needs to focus on supporting every effort to control this pandemic and protect public health."

Last week, the province announced that it is extending the validity period of driver licences, licence plate validation, Ontario photo cards, and Commercial Vehicle Operator Registration certificates.