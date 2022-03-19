Ontario confirmed 16 more COVID-19 deaths and 185 patients in intensive care on Saturday, as the province prepares to lift mask mandates in most indoor settings on Monday.

The Ministry of Health says 13 of the deaths occurred in the past month and three of the deaths happened more than one month ago.

There have been 12,329 virus-related deaths in Ontario since March 2020.

Ontario labs processed nearly 12,200 tests in the past 24 hours, resulting in a positivity rate of 13.3 per cent, compared to 12.1 per cent a week ago, the ministry says.

The province reported 2,078 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases today, but health officials say that is an undercount due to low testing rates.

There are currently 613 people in Ontario hospitals, a decrease of two from yesterday and down from 722 a week ago, according to the ministry.

Of those in hospital, 185 are in intensive care, compared to 232 a week ago.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.